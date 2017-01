Diallo was assigned to the D-League on Tuesday, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

When given the opportunity, Diallo has shown flashes of his considerable potential, but he hasn't been in the Pelicans' rotation over the last few weeks. With the team in New York until Thursday, it will take advantage of the chance to get Diallo some additional practice time, and the rookie will likely be in uniform for Tuesday's matchup with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.