Diallo was assigned Monday to the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA D-League.

Diallo has appeared in just two games for the Pelicans in January as he's moved back and forth between the two leagues, and the rookie big man will use his trip to the D-League to get some added in-game experience. He's appeared in 11 D-League games so far this season, averaging 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game.