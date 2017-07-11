Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Done for day with quad contusion
Diallo (quadriceps) sat out the second half of Monday's 95-66 exhibition loss to the Nets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Summer coach Jamelle McMillan said Diallo "should be fine", so don't expect the Mali native to be out for long. On a different note, the Kansas City Star's Gary Bedore revealed Diallo has gained 12 pounds this offseason and is now up to 237 pounds with a goal of reaching 245 by the start of the regular season. If that notion ultimately becomes reality, Diallo, 20, could be more of a force to deal with in his second season as a pro.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...