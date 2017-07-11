Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Done for day with quad contusion

Diallo (quadriceps) sat out the second half of Monday's 95-66 exhibition loss to the Nets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Summer coach Jamelle McMillan said Diallo "should be fine", so don't expect the Mali native to be out for long. On a different note, the Kansas City Star's Gary Bedore revealed Diallo has gained 12 pounds this offseason and is now up to 237 pounds with a goal of reaching 245 by the start of the regular season. If that notion ultimately becomes reality, Diallo, 20, could be more of a force to deal with in his second season as a pro.