Diallo supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Diallo finished his rookie season with a bang, hauling in a career high in boards while amassing his third double-double (and second in a row). Given the Pelicans' depth down low, Diallo didn't get a ton of chances to show what he can do. However, he did provide a small taste of his potential heading into the offseason.