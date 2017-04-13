Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs career-high 16 rebounds in Wednesday's win
Diallo supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Diallo finished his rookie season with a bang, hauling in a career high in boards while amassing his third double-double (and second in a row). Given the Pelicans' depth down low, Diallo didn't get a ton of chances to show what he can do. However, he did provide a small taste of his potential heading into the offseason.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...