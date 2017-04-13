Diallo supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Diallo finished his rookie season with a bang, hauling in a career high in boards while amassing his third double-double (and second in a row). Given the Pelicans' depth down low, Diallo didn't get a ton of chances to show what he can do. However, he did provide a small taste of his potential heading into the offseason.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories