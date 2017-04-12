Diallo registered 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes in a 108-96 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Diallo certainly benefited from the absences of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) and Anthony Davis (knee) for their third and second games in a row, respectively, but the rookie more so than any of the Pelicans' available frontcourt players capitalized on the opportunity to see some added run. It was the second double-double of the season for Diallo, who also turned in 19 points and 10 boards on Dec. 10 against the Clippers. The Pelicans have little to gain by making Cousins and Davis active for the season finale Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, so assuming both remain out again, Diallo shapes up as an enticing DFS option.