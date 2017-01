Diallo was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Long Island Nets, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Diallo has played in just seven games for the Pelicans this season, so he's not expected to see a huge minutes load after being recalled from the D-League. At most, Diallo is slated to serve as an emergency depth option in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis dealing with a hip injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was sent back to the D-League shortly after Thursday's contest.