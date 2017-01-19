Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Drops 14 in win vs. Magic
Cunningham went for 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 27 minutes during a 118-98 victory against the Magic on Wednesday.
Cunningham's 14 points can be considered an offensive explosion for him, as it was second-highest scoring total of the season and just the third time he's reached double figures. He has started the last two games after Terrence Jones temporarily replaced him in the starting lineup, and as a result he is getting more minutes than Jones, who played just 18 minutes in this one. Cunningham doesn't provide much value at all for anything other than minimal value for points and rebounds, as he's averaging 44.4 percent shooting, 0.6 steals and 0.2 assists over the last five games.
