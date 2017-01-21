Cunningham finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

After Anthony Davis left the game with a right quad contusion, the Pelicans turned to Cunningham to fill some of the floor-spacing void Davis left. Cunningham cashed in a few threes, but New Orleans' defense completely caved without Davis, so all of Cunningham's contributions were essentially meaningless garbage-time points.