Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Leaves Monday's game with illness
Cunningham is dealing with an illness and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Cunningham played just eight minutes before heading to the bench and there's a chance coach Alvin Gentry holds him out for the rest of the contest. We should see his status updated following the game, but if Cunningham can't return, it should mean added minutes for guys like Terrence Jones and Donatas Motiejunas.
