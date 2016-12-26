Cunningham is no longer on a minutes restriction, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham sat out 12 games in a row because of a knee injury, but has slowly increased his workload over the Pelicans' last four contests. On Friday, Cunningham entered the starting lineup and played a full 34 minutes, posting five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. It appears he should be good for a full workload moving forward and could have some value if he can improve his offensive production.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola