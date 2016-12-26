Cunningham is no longer on a minutes restriction, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham sat out 12 games in a row because of a knee injury, but has slowly increased his workload over the Pelicans' last four contests. On Friday, Cunningham entered the starting lineup and played a full 34 minutes, posting five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. It appears he should be good for a full workload moving forward and could have some value if he can improve his offensive production.