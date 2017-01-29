Cunningham is questionable to return to Sunday's tilt against the Wizards due to a left knee injury.

The type of injury hasn't been specified at this time, but it doesn't seem too serious considering that he's questionable to return. If he misses time, Donatas Motiejunas would likely help pick up slack at the power forward slot.

