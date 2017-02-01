Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable vs. Detroit on Wednesday
Cunningham (wrist) is questionable to participate in Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
Cunningham suffered a right wrist sprain during the first half of Tuesday's matchup against the Raptors, making him unable to return to the game. If Cunningham is sidelined, Terrence Jones and Donatas Motiejunas could see an increase in minutes in his absence.
