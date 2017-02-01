Cunningham (wrist) is questionable to participate in Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans have classified Cunningham's injury as a right wrist sprain, which he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's loss to the Raptors. Considering Cunningham was unable to return to the game, there's a good chance he'll be held out for the second half of the back-to-back set. If that's the case, Terrence Jones or Donatas Motiejunas would seemingly represent the leading candidates to enter the starting five in his stead.