Cunningham (wrist) is questionable to participate in Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans have classified Cunningham's injury as a right wrist sprain, which he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's loss to the Raptors. Considering Cunningham was unable to return to the game, there's a good chance he'll be held out for the second half of the back-to-back set. If that's the case, Terrence Jones or Donatas Motiejunas would seemingly represent the leading candidates to enter the starting five in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola