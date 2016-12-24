Cunningham will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Heat, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

In his fourth game back from a knee injury, Cunningham will move back into the starting lineup, making his 11th start of the season as Solomon Hill shifts back to the bench. Cunningham could see a mild boost in playing time, though he hasn't topped 20 minutes in any of his last three games, and he played just 13 minutes Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola