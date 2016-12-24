Cunningham will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Heat, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

In his fourth game back from a knee injury, Cunningham will move back into the starting lineup, making his 11th start of the season as Solomon Hill shifts back to the bench. Cunningham could see a mild boost in playing time, though he hasn't topped 20 minutes in any of his last three games, and he played just 13 minutes Wednesday against Oklahoma City.