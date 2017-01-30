Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Returns to game Sunday vs. Wizards
Cunningham (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Wizards, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
After suffering an undisclosed injury to his left knee mid-game Sunday, Cunningham has returned to the floor. It seems unlikely that his status for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors will be in jeopardy.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will start Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Leaves Monday's game with illness•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Hits four threes in blowout loss•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Drops 14 in win vs. Magic•