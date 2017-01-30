Cunningham (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Wizards, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

After suffering an undisclosed injury to his left knee mid-game Sunday, Cunningham has returned to the floor. It seems unlikely that his status for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors will be in jeopardy.

