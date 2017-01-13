Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will come off the bench Thursday
Cunningham will move to the bench for Thursday's game against the Nets, Daniel Sallerson of Pelicans.com reports.
The Pelicans are slated to be without Anthony Davis (hip) Thursday, so the Nets are going to go with a bigger lineup that includes Terrence Jones and Omer Asik and power forward and center, respectively. Despite the move to the bench, there should still be ton of extra minutes made available by Davis' absence, so Cunningham's value shouldn't take a huge hit despite the demotion.
