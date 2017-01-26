Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will come off the bench Wednesday
Cunningham (illness) will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Cunningham temporarily left Monday's game against the Cavaliers with an illness, but was able to return to the game and appears to be back to full strength ahead of Wednesday's contest. That said, Terrence Jones had a monster outing Monday while filling in for Anthony Davis (quad) at center and the Pelicans want to give him another shot with the top unit, so they'll move him over to power forward, which pushes Cunningham to the bench. Jones should take on the majority of the minutes at power forward, which severely restricts Cunningham's fantasy potential.
