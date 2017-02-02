Cunningham (wrist) will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Cunningham sprained his right wrist during Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors and despite being cleared to play, the Pelicans are going to bring him off the bench. That's likely to limit his workload and avoid any sort of aggravation, which could also mean limited minutes for Cunningham. Terrence Jones will move into the starting lineup in his place and is the better fantasy option for the time being.