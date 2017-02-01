Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will not return Wednesday vs. Raptors
Cunningham will not return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors after injuring his right wrist, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
Cunningham sustained the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game. He had totaled just one rebound in six minutes prior to leaving the game. Look for Terrence Jones and Donatas Motiejunas to pick up the majority of Cunningham's minutes while he's sidelined.
