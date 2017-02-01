Cunningham (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Cunningham suffered from a right wrist sprain in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, but it ends up that it won't cost him any missed time. Look for Cunningham to assume his role as the team's starting power forward Wednesday and likely play 25-to-30 minutes barring any setbacks.

