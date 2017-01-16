Cunningham will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Cunningham was temporarily replaced in the starting lineup by Terrence Jones over the last two games, but will rejoin the starting five Monday against the Pacers. That said, even when starting, Cunningham hasn't had the most appealing production and still isn't worth much of a look in most fantasy formats. He'll likely see a slight boost in playing time, however, after recording just 19 and 22 minutes over his last two games, respectively.