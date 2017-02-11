Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will start Friday vs. Timberwolves
Cunningham will draw the start at power forward for Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
With Terrance Jones (thumb) out Friday, Cunningham will be inserted into his slot in the starting five. Over the past four contests, Cunningham has averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 21.3 minutes per game, but should be in line for a larger workload against the Timberwolves.
