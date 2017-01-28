Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will start Friday
Cunningham will start Friday's game against the Spurs.
Cunningham came off the bench Wednesday after starting the previous four games, but it turns out his stint as a reserve was brief, as he is back with the starting unit Friday night.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Leaves Monday's game with illness•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Hits four threes in blowout loss•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Drops 14 in win vs. Magic•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will start at power forward Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will come off the bench Thursday•