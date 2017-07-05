Pelicans' Darius Miller: Signs with Pelicans
Miller, a second-round pick by New Orleans in 2012, has agreed to a deal with the Pelicans, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Miller spent last season overseas with Brose Bamberg of the Euroleague. There, he averaged 12.2 points on 46.0 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 27.1 minutes per game. He'll likely play a minor role in the Pelicans' rotation moving forward.
