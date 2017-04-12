Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Cousins (Achilles) will not play during the Pelicans' season finale Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
Cousins will miss his fourth straight game with a sore Achilles, officially ending his season. He'll finish the year averaging 27.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks across 34.2 minutes per game while knocking down a career-high 36.1 percent of his threes. In his absence, expect Alexis Ajinca and Donatas Motiejunas to see extended run at the center slot.
