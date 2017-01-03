Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Deal with New Orleans made official

Motiejunas officially signed a contract Tuesday with the Pelicans, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

The Pelicans didn't disclose the terms of the deal with Motiejunas, but earlier reports suggested that it will be a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum. The seven-footer has been looking for employment for the offseason, and after his four-year, $35 million contract with the Rockets was voided in December due to medical concerns, it looks like he's now finally found a new home. Because Motiejunas has been limited to solo workouts since becoming a free agent in the summer, he'll likely need additional time to improve his conditioning before coach Alvin Gentry turns to him as a rotation option. Once active, Motiejunas will offer some floor spacing to the Pelicans frontcourt, likely working as a backup to starters Anthony Davis and Dante Cunningham.