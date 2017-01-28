Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Effective off bench again in win

Motiejunas finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 22 minutes in Friday's 119-103 win against the Spurs.

The Lithuanian big man has pieced together a three-game streak with 10 or more points, averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocked shots during the stretch. The 7-footer played plenty of minutes despite the fact Anthony Davis (quadriceps) was back in action. He appears to be carving out a decent role in the New Orleans rotation, and he is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.