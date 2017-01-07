Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Making season debut Saturday

Motiejunas (coach's decision) will play Saturday against the Celtics, Michael Pina of Vice Sports reports.

The recently acquired Motiejunas is set to make his season debut Saturday after gaining medical clearance earlier in the week. Depending on Motiejunas' conditioning, he could see a healthy amount of minutes at center, which would allow Anthony Davis to take over at power forward. However, given that this is Motiejunas' first game of the season, his immediate role is uncertain, which makes him a risky play in daily formats.