Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Medically cleared by Pels

Motiejunas has been medically cleared by the Pelicans, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Motiejunas officially joined the Pelicans on Tuesday, signing what's believed to be a minimum deal after a contractual fallout with the Rockets. The forward, who had been battling prolonged back issues, may still need some time to get acclimated to his new setting, but it looks as though he could make his debut as early as Thursday night against the Hawks.