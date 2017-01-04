Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Medically cleared to play

The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Motiejunas has been medically cleared to play, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

Motiejunas officially joined the Pelicans on Tuesday, signing what's believed to be a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum following a contractual fallout with the Rockets. The big man, who has battled back issues for much of his career, may still need some time to get acclimated to his new setting after having not participated in any formal practices or games, but the Pelicans have yet to rule him out for their next game Thursday against the Hawks.