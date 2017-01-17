Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Plays just eight minutes in loss to Pacers

Motiejunas registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across eight minutes during a 98-95 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Monday's game marked the second straight in which Motiejunas received single-digit minutes after he had averaged 18.3 minutes per game over the previous three outings. He has extremely minimal value with this kind of playing time as he has scored a total of two points over the last two contests. However, Anthony Davis was forced to leave the loss to Indiana in the third quarter after taking a hard fall, and if he misses time, Motiejunas could see his minutes jump back up again.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola