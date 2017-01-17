Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Plays just eight minutes in loss to Pacers

Motiejunas registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across eight minutes during a 98-95 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Monday's game marked the second straight in which Motiejunas received single-digit minutes after he had averaged 18.3 minutes per game over the previous three outings. He has extremely minimal value with this kind of playing time as he has scored a total of two points over the last two contests. However, Anthony Davis was forced to leave the loss to Indiana in the third quarter after taking a hard fall, and if he misses time, Motiejunas could see his minutes jump back up again.