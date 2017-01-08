Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Scores 11 points in season debut

Motiejunas provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 20 minutes in a 117-108 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

It was an impressive season debut for Motiejunas, who played a sizable role while working as a backup center behind Anthony Davis. He also saw about half of his time alongside Davis, with his three-point shooting skills making that arrangement tenable. It's not likely that the Pelicans have much more room to bump up Motiejunas' playing time beyond what he received Saturday, but even if he sticks in a 20-minute role, the seven-footer could maintain fantasy value in very deep formats.