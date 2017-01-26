Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Scores in double-figures for second straight game

Motiejunas registered 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Motiejunas reached double figures in scoring for the second consecutive contest, which marks the first time he's accomplished that feat in his brief time with the team. Anthony Davis (quad) was forced to leave Wednesday's game, so Motiejunas could be looking at increased minutes if the Pelicans' star is forced to miss any time. Motiejunas gets a tough matchup with the Spurs on Friday.