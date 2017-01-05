Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Will be held out Thursday vs. Hawks
Motiejunas (coach's decision) will sit out Thursday's game against the Hawks, Bob Rathbun of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
After being medically cleared earlier in the week, there was some optimism that Motiejunas could be available for Thursday's tilt with the Hawks. However, it appears we'll have to wait at least another few days for his Pelican debut, as coach Alvin Gentry has officially ruled him out. Motiejunas stands to see most of his time at center moving forward, often working behind Anthony Davis when the Pelicans go small, so we could get a glimpse of his role as soon as Saturday's game against the Celtics.
