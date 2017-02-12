Moore (personal) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Kings.

Moore missed Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves for personal reasons and it appears that he'll probably sit out Sunday's contest as well. In his absence, look for Tyreke Evans (ankle), Langston Galloway, and Tim Frazier to all possibly see some extra run

