Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Doubtful Sunday vs. Kings
Moore (personal) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Kings.
Moore missed Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves for personal reasons and it appears that he'll probably sit out Sunday's contest as well. In his absence, look for Tyreke Evans (ankle), Langston Galloway, and Tim Frazier to all possibly see some extra run
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Doubtful to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores team-high 18 vs. Thunder•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Posts eight points Monday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 points Tuesday, but plays just 18 minutes•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Moves to bench role Tuesday•