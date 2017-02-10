Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Doubtful to play Friday
Moore is listed as doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to personal reasons.
The specifics surrounding Moore's situation are currently unknown, but the bottom line is that he likely won't be joining the team Friday night in Minnesota. Should Moore officially be ruled out, Langston Galloway would likely benefit the most from his absence, seeing extended time off the bench at both point guard and shooting guard for New Orleans.
