Moore will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Sixers.

Moore has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, with his latest stint largely because of Solomon Hill's (persona) absence. However, Hill is back with the team and will rejoin the starting lineup and coach Alvin Gentry has opted to keep Buddy Hield with the starters, meaning Moore will have to settle for a smaller role off the bench. With Tyreke Evans (rest) sitting out as well, the starting lineup will likely change again once he's available, although Moore may find his minutes trending downwards with the team nearing a return to full strength.