Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves
Moore (personal) will be out for Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
With Moore out, as well as Tyreke Evans (ankle), the Pelicans will likely have to distribute more minutes to guys like Tim Frazier and Langston Galloway off the bench. The Pelicans' next contest comes Sunday against the Kings, but it's unknown at this time whether or not Moore will attend.
