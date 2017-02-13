Moore (personal) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Kings.

Moore will miss a second straight game for personal reasons, opening up time for Tyreke Evans (ankle), Langston Galloway, and Tim Frazier at both the guard slots. His next chance to join the team comes Monday against the Suns.

