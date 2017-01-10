Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Posts eight points Monday
Moore compiled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block across 24 minutes in a 110-96 win over the Knicks on Monday.
Moore has checked in between 20 and 29 minutes in each of the Pelicans' last eight games, establishing himself as the top backup to starting shooting guard Buddy Hield ahead of Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway. That role hasn't exactly yielded much fantasy value, however, as Moore is averaging 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers during that span. Moreover, Evans has been held to a strict minutes limit since making his season debut in mid-December following a long layoff due to knee surgery, so once he's cleared for a larger workload, Moore could see his playing time slip a bit.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 points Tuesday, but plays just 18 minutes•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Moves to bench role Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will start Friday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores nine points in return from three-game absence•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Available for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable to play Sunday vs. Suns•