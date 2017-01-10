Moore compiled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block across 24 minutes in a 110-96 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Moore has checked in between 20 and 29 minutes in each of the Pelicans' last eight games, establishing himself as the top backup to starting shooting guard Buddy Hield ahead of Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway. That role hasn't exactly yielded much fantasy value, however, as Moore is averaging 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers during that span. Moreover, Evans has been held to a strict minutes limit since making his season debut in mid-December following a long layoff due to knee surgery, so once he's cleared for a larger workload, Moore could see his playing time slip a bit.