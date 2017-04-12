Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Moore (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers.
Moore was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Warriors because of a sprained left ankle, but the added time off has allowed him to make a full recovery and he's expected to take the court Wednesday. It remains to be seen if he'll reclaim a spot in the starting lineup next to Jrue Holiday or if Tim Frazier will stick there, so look for further clarification on that front as tip off nears.
