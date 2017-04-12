Moore (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers.

Moore was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Warriors because of a sprained left ankle, but the added time off has allowed him to make a full recovery and he's expected to take the court Wednesday. It remains to be seen if he'll reclaim a spot in the starting lineup next to Jrue Holiday or if Tim Frazier will stick there, so look for further clarification on that front as tip off nears.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories