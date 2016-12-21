Moore provided 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists across 18 minutes off the bench in a 108-93 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Moore provided in excellent scoring punch off the bench following a two-game run in a starting role, but the sub-20-minute workload might be the greater takeaway than the efficient shooting performance. It will be exceedingly difficult for Moore to remain an effective fantasy producer if his playing time stays at that level, and at this point, his minutes seem more likely to drop than rise. Coach Alvin Gentry didn't even have one of his key backcourt pieces at his disposal Tuesday in Tyreke Evans, who was resting for the front end of the back-to-back set. With Evans likely to play around 15 minutes Wednesday against the Thunder as he eases back in following a lengthy absence due to knee surgery, Moore could be forced to surrender more playing time.