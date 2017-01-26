Moore produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Moore's 18 points were a team high as Anthony Davis (quad) left the game. The eight rebounds were a season high for Moore and Wednesday's game marked just the third time so far in January that he has scored in double figures. His scoring outbursts are hard to predict, as over the three previous contests, Moore had scored a combined 17 points. Moore will get a tough matchup against the Spurs on Friday.