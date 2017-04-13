Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will play Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Moore (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Moore was given a probable designation earlier Wednesday, so he was already fully expected to be cleared against the Trail Blazers. It remains to be seen what kind of role he'll have, but the Pelicans could opt to limit his minutes with Wednesday's game essentially meaningless. If Moore doesn't move into the starting lineup, look for Tim Frazier and Jrue Holiday to work as the team's backcourt duo.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Downgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...