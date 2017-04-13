Moore (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Moore was given a probable designation earlier Wednesday, so he was already fully expected to be cleared against the Trail Blazers. It remains to be seen what kind of role he'll have, but the Pelicans could opt to limit his minutes with Wednesday's game essentially meaningless. If Moore doesn't move into the starting lineup, look for Tim Frazier and Jrue Holiday to work as the team's backcourt duo.