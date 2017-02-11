Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles Friday

Holiday scored 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 12 assists, six rebounds and five steals across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

The double-double is what the Pelicans expect out of their franchise point guard on a consistent basis. Holiday was extremely efficient from the floor and created plays on offense that led to a big margin of victory for the Pelicans. However, Holiday also recorded nine turnovers, which is something that can't happen if the Pelicans want to compete. Turnovers have been a problem lately, but if he can take care of the ball more, Holiday is a real threat with the ball in his hands.