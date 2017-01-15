Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 12 assists, but can't find shot Saturday

Holiday scored just one point (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Bulls.

After hitting for 21 points in Thursday's win over Brooklyn, Holiday just couldn't find his shot against a more defensively responsible club in Chicago. He had been 12-for-22 (.545) from three-point range in five January games heading into Saturday, but the streaky scorer might be about to go cold.