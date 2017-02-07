Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 30 points Monday

Holiday posted 30 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during a 111-106 win over the Suns on Monday.

Holiday bounced back from a rough shooting performance on Saturday against the Wizards by tallying his second 30-point outing in the last four games. His scoring has picked up lately, as the three games in which he's scored at least 30 points so far this season have all occurred in the last eight games. To add to that, he also flirted with a triple-double for the second consecutive game and matched a season high with three blocks.