Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 33 on defending champs

Holiday posted 33 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots across 39 minutes in Monday's 124-122 victory against the Cavaliers.

The point total was easily his season best, as his previous high was 23. Holiday has been heating up in the month of January from behind the arc, dropping 21 3-pointers in 10 games. If you need perimeter help in rotisserie formats, Holiday likely can be acquired on the cheap.