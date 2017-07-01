Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Expected to re-sign with Pelicans

Holiday and the Pelicans have agreed to a five-year, $126 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal includes a bonus that could increase the deal to $150 million, and a fifth-year player option. It was expected that New Orleans would be the top candidate for Holiday, so it is no surprise they were able to come to an agreement so quickly. The 27-year-old has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 1.3 triples across 31.4 minutes per game with the team over the previous four seasons. He is in a unique situation playing with two elite big-men in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, whom the team acquired via trade last season. It will continue to be a work in progress creating chemistry between the three, and it remains to be seen how the team will fill out the lineup around them. The California product saw his points per game decrease slightly to 13.8 following the trade, but the rest of his numbers stayed relatively the same. He will now enter his prime in a stable situation, and two of the best players in the game in the frontcourt.