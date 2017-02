Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Finishes with just two assists in loss

Holiday put up 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes Wednesday during a 127-94 loss to the Jazz.

Holiday scored efficiently, but couldn't get anything going as a distributor. Although the Pelicans don't run a lot of straight-up pick-and-roll, Holiday still has to look for more than two assists as a franchise point guard. He also finished with four turnovers, carelessly giving away free possessions.